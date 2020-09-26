Rivers govt orders reopening of schools | Ripples Nigeria

The government of Rivers State has ordered the reopening of secondary schools, vocational centres and tertiary institutions in the state.

The order to reopen secondary schools and other institutions in the state was issued on Friday by the Rivers State Executive Council.

This was made known by Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, the State Commissioner for Education, who spoke to newsmen after an emergency SEC meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said that the Council approved that schools in Rivers should reopen on October 5, 2020.

According to him, “The SEC approved the reopening of all Secondary Schools, Vocational schools and Tertiary Schools.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the council based on medical advice, did not approve the reopening of Primary Schools in the state which would await a new date in the future.

“Furthermore, the Executive council approved the setting up of a 7-man Taskforce to monitor compliance of the COVID-19 protocol in all the schools,” Ebeku added.

