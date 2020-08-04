Rivers govt orders schools to resume Wednesday

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday ordered the schools in the state to resume on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, who disclosed this in a statement, said the governor’s directive followed the Ministry of Education’s satisfactory preparation for the re-opening of schools in the state.

He urged all secondary schools to go back to class for preparation for the forthcoming external examinations.

Ebeku said: “The state Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has approved the re-opening of secondary schools in the state to allow candidates in exit classes to revise with their teachers and sit for their exit examinations.

“Accordingly, all affected teachers and candidates in both public and private schools are hereby directed to return to school with effect from Wednesday, August 5, 2020.”

