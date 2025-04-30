Connect with us

Rivers govt recovers three vehicles from suspended deputy governor

2 minutes ago

The Rivers government has retrieved official vehicles from the residence of the suspended deputy governor, Ngozi Odu.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Odu alongside Governor Siminilayi Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months in March.

The elected officials were suspended by the president over the prolonged political crisis in the oil-rich state.

The Senior Special Adviser on. Media to the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Hector Igbikiowubo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said three vehicles were recovered from the deputy governor’s residence.

He listed the vehicles as two Toyota Hilux vans and one Hiace bus.

The spokesman said the exercise followed a routine administrative directive aimed at securing the government property.

The statement read: “The Rivers State Government has noted with dismay the deliberate misrepresentation of the lawful retrieval of two Toyota Hilux vehicles and one Hiace bus from the premises of the suspended deputy governor.

“This routine administrative action, aimed at securing government property, has been twisted by political opportunists seeking to create unnecessary tension.

“We question the motives of those politicising this matter: What legitimate purpose did these vehicles serve in the suspended deputy governor’s premises over one month after the declaration of a state of emergency?”

