Rivers govt threatens to deal with troublemakers

The Rivers State government has on Saturday warned individuals or groups fanning the embers of discord in the state to have a rethink.

The government was reacting to the threats that trailed the arrest of a lawmaker and some suspected cultists who disrupted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening of aspirants vying for elective positions in the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike had during the week ordered the state police command arrest a member of the House of Representatives representing the Bonny-Degema Federal Constituency, Farah Dagogo, for allegedly recruiting cultists to attack the PDP office in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, the state government said it would not tolerate people trying to disrupt the peace in the state.

The statement read: “As a government that respects and upholds the tenets of rule of law, we will ensure that all those who choose lawlessness, and seek to destroy the country’s democracy, will face the force of the law.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs decisive, courageous leader to tackle insecurity – Wike

“We will also like to warn conflict entrepreneurs, particularly in the opposition, nothing good be achieved in instigation mayhem in the state. We wish to wash that the era of using thugs to influence outcome of election is over. Rivers voters will assess every political party based on their performance.

“The Rivers State Government has hereby directed the law enforcement authorities to take appropriate and condign action anyone or group threatening the peace and stability of the state.

“Law enforcement agencies must also bring to justice any person or group committing acts of violence and other forms of criminal conducts in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now