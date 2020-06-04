Rivers govt threatens to demolish markets for flouting COVID-19 order

The Rivers State government has stated that markets in the state stand the risk of being demolished for flouting the COVID-19 order from government.

The warning was issued on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Paulinus Nsirim.

According to Nsirim who lamented the non-compliance of traders to the government’s directives, five markets in the state might be shut down permanently for flouting existing order by the state government.

He said; “The Rivers Government wishes to draw the attention of the general public that Mbiama Market has been closed down.”

Nsirim added that, “Anybody who goes to Oginigba Market for any form of business will face the full wrath of the law.

“Similarly, Oil Mill Market has been closed and as such all those using Igbo-Etche Road as an alternative market are warned to desist forthwith or risk destruction of their goods.

“Government has not approved any goat market at the Eleme/Ahoada stretch of the East-West road in the state,” he concluded.

