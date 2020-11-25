Rivers govt warns school heads against illegal fees as schools reopen

The Rivers State Government has issued a warning to principals and head teachers of public schools in the state against the collection of illegal charges and fees of any kind from students and pupils.

This warning was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, made available to journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Ebeku warned that anyone found violating the ban will be summarily dealt with in accordance with the extant laws and rules.

He reminded the school heads that the State Governor, Nyesom Wike has since banned all manner of collection of Levies in public schools across the state.

Read also: Gov Wike says he has no regrets proscribing IPOB in Rivers

“As schools reopen for the new academic year 2020/2021 session, principals and heads of schools are hereby reminded that the state Governor, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, has since banned the collection of charges and fees of any kind and for any purpose from students and pupils.

“Any principal, headteacher or others caught violating the ban will be summarily dealt with in accordance with extant laws and rules,” the statement read.

He urged pupils, parents and guardians to resist payment of any kind of charges and promptly report any such incidents to him.

Join the conversation

Opinions