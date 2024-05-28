Rivers Hoopers into historic semifinal of Basketball Africa League

Nigeria’s representative at the ongoing 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL), Rivers Hoopers has made history in the competition on Monday night.

The Nigerian side reached a first-ever semi-final at the competition after securing a 92-88 victory over former BAL Champions US Monastir of Tunisia.

The quarter-final game in Kigali, Rwanda saw Rivers Hoopers become the first Nigerian team to reach the last four of Africa’s biggest club basketball tournament.

Rivers Hoopers went into the quarterfinal clash on the back of consecutive defeats; against US Monastir in the final game of the Sahara Conference, and Senegal’s AS Douanes during the classification round at the BAL Playoffs in Kigali, Rwanda.

Read Also: Basketball Federation appoints Wakama as D’Tigress head coach

On their part US Monastir had won four straight games.

Both Rivers Hoopers and US Monastir had met on three separate occasions before the quarter-final encounter.

Prior to the last eight clash, US Monastir defeated the Nigerian representative during the inaugural edition of the BAL while both teams recorded one win each from their meetings at this year’s Sahara Conference.

Rivers Hoopers will now take on Libya’s Al Ahly for a place in the championship game on Wednesday, 29th May.

