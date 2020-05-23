Rivers hospital records two COVID-19 cases

The Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) said on Saturday two patients admitted into the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Public Relations Officer of RSUTH, Dr. Nsirim Larry, who confirmed the development in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the patients were two women, one of which was a security officer working in the hospital, while the second was admitted into the labour ward.

Larry said: “It is important to note that the doctors and nurses who had direct contact with both patients have been advised by hospital management to self-isolate.

“RSUTH is making preparations to decontaminate the labour ward and radiology unit immediately while sample collection of the direct contacts would begin tomorrow (Sunday).

“We urge anyone, who has not been contacted to please indicate by calling the POTARD unit for sample collection.”

The RSUTH spokesman urged residents of the state to remain calm and offer their prayers and support to those infected with the virus.

Rivers has 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases with seven deaths.

However, 23 people had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

