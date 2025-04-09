RIVERS: Ibas ignores court order, appoints administrators for 23 LGAs

Despite a court order restraining him from making appointments, Rivers State sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has gone ahead to appoint administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The appointment of the administrators is coming barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt presided over by Justice Adam Muhammed on Tuesday, in a suit filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative led by Courage Msirimovu against the Sole Administrator in his official capacity, gave an order restraining Ibas from appointing administrators to oversee the affairs of the councils.

However, reports coming out of the state on Wednesday morning has revealed that Ibas has not only approved the appointment of the administrators but also approved the constitution of some boards of agencies, commissions and parastatals which he had earlier suspended.

The approval of the appointments which was contained in a ‘Special Government Announcement’ issued on Wednesday morning by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika, said they were with immediate effect.

“His Excellency The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, has approved the appointments of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State,” the announcement reads.

“He has also approved the reconstitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals, earlier suspended.

“All appointments take effect from Monday, the 7th of April 2025,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now