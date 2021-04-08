Rivers kidnappers release video of monarch kneeling, making promises to pursue peace | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Rivers kidnappers release video of monarch kneeling, making promises to pursue peace
Kidnappers of the monarch of Ikuru town in the Andoni local government area of Rivers State, HRM Aaron Ikuru, have released a video of the monarch kneeling before them and reading their list of demands handed to him.
In the video, the monarch was kneeling beside two masked men who were holding Ak-47 rifles in an unidentified location.
According to the gunmen, the monarch who is the Chairman, Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers, was abducted because the chiefs and elders of the area (Andoni) had failed to make peace among rival youth groups.
Part of their demands read out by the monarch reads, “I, His Majesty Aaron Miller Ikuru wish to state the main cause of my detention or incarceration for the past five weeks.
“The main issue is that we, the chiefs are unable to make peace in Andoni amongst the rival youth groups. The youths of Andoni are very unhappy with the chiefs, elders and politicians and also the inability of the elders to provide employment for youths.
Read also: Police kill suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Rivers
“The youth are also insisting stoppage of indiscriminate arrest of Andoni youths and the unfortunate killings by government and chiefs of Andoni. With the sense of urgency, the chiefs, politicians and elders should address these matters; otherwise there will be killings of chiefs and politicians in Andoni.”
One of the kidnappers behind the camera said “Alright, you all have heard what he had said. He is not saying it for himself alone. He is saying it on behalf of the chiefs and kings in Andoni Local Government Area and politicians.”
King Ikuru assured that the issue of peace would be pursued if he was freed.
“If by the grace of God I am released, I will ensure that this issue of peace is pursued with great vigour and I will sure to achieve it,” the visibly shaken monarch promised.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival
The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...
PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL
French giants Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of...
Oshoala to undergo surgery in Spain
Super Falcons skipper, Asisat Oshoala, will be out of action for some time due to injury. Oshoala’s Spanish club, FC...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...