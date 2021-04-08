Rivers kidnappers release video of monarch kneeling, making promises to pursue peace | Ripples Nigeria

Kidnappers of the monarch of Ikuru town in the Andoni local government area of Rivers State, HRM Aaron Ikuru, have released a video of the monarch kneeling before them and reading their list of demands handed to him.

In the video, the monarch was kneeling beside two masked men who were holding Ak-47 rifles in an unidentified location.

According to the gunmen, the monarch who is the Chairman, Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers, was abducted because the chiefs and elders of the area (Andoni) had failed to make peace among rival youth groups.

Part of their demands read out by the monarch reads, “I, His Majesty Aaron Miller Ikuru wish to state the main cause of my detention or incarceration for the past five weeks.

“The main issue is that we, the chiefs are unable to make peace in Andoni amongst the rival youth groups. The youths of Andoni are very unhappy with the chiefs, elders and politicians and also the inability of the elders to provide employment for youths.

Read also: Police kill suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Rivers

“The youth are also insisting stoppage of indiscriminate arrest of Andoni youths and the unfortunate killings by government and chiefs of Andoni. With the sense of urgency, the chiefs, politicians and elders should address these matters; otherwise there will be killings of chiefs and politicians in Andoni.”

One of the kidnappers behind the camera said “Alright, you all have heard what he had said. He is not saying it for himself alone. He is saying it on behalf of the chiefs and kings in Andoni Local Government Area and politicians.”

King Ikuru assured that the issue of peace would be pursued if he was freed.

“If by the grace of God I am released, I will ensure that this issue of peace is pursued with great vigour and I will sure to achieve it,” the visibly shaken monarch promised.

Join the conversation

Opinions