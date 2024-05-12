Rivers: Lawmakers loyal to Fubara to screen Commissioner-nominee on Monday

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and led by factional Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, have invited a Commissioner-nominee, Danagogo Iboroma, for screening and confirmation as a member of the state executive.

Iboroma may likely replace Zaccaeus Adangor, who recently resigned as the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

It will be recalled that Adangor resigned after he rejected his deployment to the State Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) by Governor Fubara.

The nominees’ invitation was contained in a letter signed by the factional Clerk, Dr. G.M. Gillis-West, who asked Iboroma to appear before the House on Monday by 10 am.

The factional clerk directed Iboroma, to appear at the Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Auditorium, Admin Block, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

The letter read: “The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following Commissioner-nominee for screening and confirmation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council. Danagogo I Iboroma, SAN.

“Date: Monday, 13th May 2024. Time 10 am. Venue: Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly Auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The nominee is to come along with 10 sets of his Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of his credentials and the original.”

