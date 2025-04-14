Rivers’ N300m was a gift, not hosting fee, NBA clarifies 

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has clarified that the N300 million received from the Rivers State Government was a non-refundable gift, not a payment for hosting rights related to its Annual General Conference (AGC).

This clarification comes in response to the Rivers State Government’s demand for a refund of the said amount, following the NBA’s decision to relocate the 2025 AGC to Enugu State due to the declared state of emergency in Rivers.

Emeka Obegolu, SAN, Chairman of the NBA’s AGC 2025 Planning Committee, stated, “The attention of the Annual General Conference planning committee has been drawn to a statement credited to the Administrator of Rivers State to the effect that Rivers State Government paid hosting rights for the hosting of the NBA AGC 2025.

“We wish to clarify that the decision to host the 2025 AGC in Port Harcourt was taken in August 2024 and was not subject to any bidding process or payment of any hosting rights. The host city has no hosting right and there is no representation by the NBA that the Conference must be held in a chosen city.”

Read also: Diri to lead PDP zoning committee ahead of national convention

Obegolu explained the traditional practice of seeking support for the AGC, saying, “Traditionally, because of the enormous cost involved in hosting the AGC, NBA Conference Planning Committee approaches organisations, agencies of government and state governments for support and the support requested is unconditional and not tied to hosting rights or any rights whatsoever.

“Recent NBA conferences have been supported by different state governments, corporate organizations, ministries, departments and agencies whose budgets accommodate corporate social responsibilities and share the same vision with NBA. Such financial support is in the form of gifts, partnerships or sponsorships. The money from Rivers State was a gift and was not tied to any purported hosting right for the NBA AGC.”

The statement emphasized the NBA’s commitment to delivering a successful conference, adding, “We are committed to delivering a world-class conference to members of the Bar and will not be drawn into any unnecessary controversy over this issue.”

This follows the NBA’s earlier declaration that the actions of the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), undermined democratic institutions and processes, citing his disregard for constitutional provisions and ongoing litigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now