Rivers NASS caucus, under PDP, back Tinubu for 2027

Members of the Rivers State Caucus in the National Assembly have pledged their full support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, citing the President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” as a proven pathway to Nigeria’s economic recovery and national progress.

The caucus, comprising two senators and seven members of the House of Representatives, all of whom are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made their stance public in a joint statement read to journalists by Senator Barry Mpigi in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

“We, the members of the National Assembly from Rivers State, have carefully reviewed President Tinubu’s economic policies and the state of the nation he inherited on May 29, 2023. After our thorough assessment, we have come to the conclusion that his Renewed Hope Agenda offers the surest path out of Nigeria’s economic challenges,” the statement read.

They highlighted several achievements under the Tinubu administration, including declining inflation figures, a notable reduction in Nigeria’s foreign debt, and positive economic growth projections supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The lawmakers also praised Tinubu’s swift intervention in the political tensions within Rivers State, describing his actions as pivotal in setting a course toward lasting peace.

Reflecting on their political history, the caucus reminded the public of their role in the 2023 elections, where they campaigned vigorously under the leadership of former Rivers State Governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to ensure Tinubu’s victory.

“As members of the National Assembly from Rivers State, we declare unequivocally our unconditional resolve to work again for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027,” the statement continued. “We are committed to beginning widespread mobilization efforts to replicate and surpass our 2023 success.”

The lawmakers expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his trust in Wike, noting his appointment as FCT Minister and his public commendation of Wike’s performance, referring to him as the “Master of Infrastructure.”

In a firm appeal to other political actors, the Rivers caucus urged those with presidential aspirations to reconsider their ambitions in favor of national stability and progress.

“We call on all Nigerians to support the consolidation of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” they stated. “We further appeal to would-be presidential candidates, especially those with desperate and recurring ambitions, to set aside their interests and rally behind President Tinubu’s leadership for the good of the nation.”

The statement was jointly signed by Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, and Representatives Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Felix Nwaeke, Kelechi Nwogu, Cyril Hart, Victor Obuzor, and Blessing Amadi.

