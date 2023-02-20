Rivers PDP alleges Amaechi working for Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Rivers State on Monday claimed that a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been working secretly for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former Rivers State governor finished second in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary won by former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in June last year.

Since the conclusion of the primary election, Amaechi has sparingly appeared in the party’s presidential campaigns to fuel insinuations that he was one of the elements working against Tinubu’s success in Saturday’s election.

The council’s Director of Publicity and Communications, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, alleged that the former minister was a member of the cabal causing hardship in Nigeria with the current fuel and naira scarcity.

He challenged Amaechi to deny the allegations.

Nwuke also dismissed claims by the APC governorship candidate in River State, Tonye Cole, that Governor Nyesom Wike was making moves to join the party through the back door.

READ ALSO: Wike insists on Rivers PDP guber candidate mired in corruption allegation

Nwuke said: “Nigerians have been forced to go through the eye of the needle in search of money with which to meet their daily needs and feed their families.

“Unknown to most Nigerians, the vicious cabal that has made it a duty to inflict pain and suffering on the rest of us has done so deliberately in order to influence the outcome of the forthcoming elections.

“As a political party, we have gathered credible intelligence which supports the view that the leader of the APC, Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi, is a member of the cabal that has caused the naira crisis as well as the fuel scarcity and brought untold hardships on ordinary Rivers people and other Nigerians.

“Only recently, he reconciled with members of the presidential campaign council in Rivers State as part of the carefully woven plot. We equally know for certain that he has been holding secret meetings with the PDP presidential candidate.

“We challenge the former Minister of Transportation to deny this fact. Let him deny that he is not one of those working with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at this time to undermine the genuine aspiration of the people of southern Nigeria.”

