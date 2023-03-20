Rivers PDP blasts opposition parties for governorship election results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed opposition parties in Rivers State for disputing election results collated so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The PDP had maintained a healthy lead in 17 out of the 23 Local Government Areas collated so far by the INEC in Rivers State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) followed in second position, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are in third and fourth positions respectively.

In a statement issued by the Director of Publicity and Communications in the Rivers PDP Campaign Council, Ogbonna Nwuke, the party insisted that the results uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) during the governorship election were a reflection of the wishes of the state residents.

The party described the opposition parties as lazy wailers.

The statement read: “The results uploaded by INEC remain a true reflection of what transpired in the field regardless of the hue and cry of the opposition.

“What has transpired is evidence of the friendly bond that the PDP has cultivated over the years with the people, and proof of the heart-warming decision made by the people to deliver victory to the PDP.

“Most of the governorship candidates whose agents appeared at the state collation centre were simply there after losing hopelessly in the field to curry the attention of TV viewers and the press.

“Their cries are the cries of the indolent. While good men and women toiled day and night to guarantee victory, their principals laboured lazily, hoping that wishes would become horses.

“We want to place on record, the fact that their agents at the unit, ward and local government levels did not raise objections when the results were counted. Suddenly, these choristers emerged at the state collation centre and turned themselves into disgusting wailers.

“We are not surprised by the dress rehearsal that has been presented to the public. Knowing that they would never win, they set out from day one to discredit electoral processes set out by law, for the purpose of organising free and fair elections, claiming they were skewed in favour of the PDP.

“While we sympathise with them, we wish to remind them that abuses do not win election. Elections are won in the units, in the wards, in the communities and in local government areas where the people reside.

“Elections are won through hard work, determination and commitment on the part of party volunteers. Our volunteers, it is on record, went door to door to secure the support and understanding of the masses.

“To the Rivers people who opened their doors unto us, and volunteers, including party men and women who believed in the vision and mission of the PDP, we owe great gratitude. You are true victors of our evolving democracy.

“Given the outcome of the election in areas where results, have been released, there is no doubt in our mind that the Rivers people in whose hands absolute power resides fully accepted Sir Siminalayi Fubara and all the PDP candidates.”

