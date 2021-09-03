Rivers PDP gives reasons Secondus was suspended as national chairman

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given reasons why the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, was suspended.

The state party Chairman, Desmond Akawor, who was a guest on a radio station programme in Port Harcourt on Thursday, explained that the party took the decision to suspend the embattled National Chairman, because he had derailed from the tenets of the party and was not financially committed to the cause of the party.

“As of today, he (Secondus) remains suspended. He was suspended at the Ward level, of course ratified by the Local Government Area and the State level. As of today, he is no longer our National Chairman,” Akawor said while answering a question on why Secondus was suspended.

Continuing, he said:

“We now have an acting chairman. He (Secondus) completely derailed from the tenets of the party.

“I will definitely mention one key point. On June 3rd, I wrote a letter to all Wards that they should furnish us with names of party members that are dead, party members that have not paid their dues; and party members one way or the other that have decamped.

“Among the Wards that responded was Ward 5 in Andoni, and it clearly shows that he (Secondus) has not paid his dues.

“In the Constitution of our party, it is an offence for six consecutive months, two quarters, if you have not paid your dues, your membership of the party is in question.

“That issue was kept pending because we had to approach the national body to represent some of these issues. Then, at that Ward level, a lot of party members were completely balkanized and they were in different camps.

“Then, of course when these issues were presented to the elders and they started to intervene, the news from the national body now started coming to us and became embarrassing”, he said.

