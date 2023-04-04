Rivers PDP members continue protest at INEC office

Members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, on Tuesday, continued their protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt over the inspection of materials used in the last general elections.

The protest which began on Monday and led to a clash with supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been joined by some members of the State House of Assembly including the House Leader, Martins Amaewhule, Deputy Speaker, Edison Ehie and Chairman of Ikwerre Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike.

The PDP, in a statement, said it was embarking on the protest to demand for joint inspection of electoral materials and issuance of Certified True Copies of Result Sheets which the APC and its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole had been clamouring for.

The party also demanded the arrest of Cole for alleged murder claiming that the APC guber candidate led thugs to attack their members during the protest on Monday, leading to the death of one person.

The PDP also said the protest will be sustained to “avoid a 2016 situation where evidence from the police was reportedly used to upturn the electoral victories of the PDP in the State at the Appeal Court and a similar situation in Imo State where Governor Hope Uzodimma was reportedly declared the winner of the governorship election on the evidence of the police.”

