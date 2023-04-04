News
Rivers PDP members continue protest at INEC office
Members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, on Tuesday, continued their protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt over the inspection of materials used in the last general elections.
The protest which began on Monday and led to a clash with supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been joined by some members of the State House of Assembly including the House Leader, Martins Amaewhule, Deputy Speaker, Edison Ehie and Chairman of Ikwerre Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike.
The PDP, in a statement, said it was embarking on the protest to demand for joint inspection of electoral materials and issuance of Certified True Copies of Result Sheets which the APC and its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole had been clamouring for.
Read also:Rivers PDP demands arrest of APC guber candidate, Cole
The party also demanded the arrest of Cole for alleged murder claiming that the APC guber candidate led thugs to attack their members during the protest on Monday, leading to the death of one person.
The PDP also said the protest will be sustained to “avoid a 2016 situation where evidence from the police was reportedly used to upturn the electoral victories of the PDP in the State at the Appeal Court and a similar situation in Imo State where Governor Hope Uzodimma was reportedly declared the winner of the governorship election on the evidence of the police.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...