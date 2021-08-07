Metro
Rivers police arrest four suspects for killing, burying 56-yr-old cleric
The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four kidnap suspects for kidnapping, killing and burying Friday Olakada, a 56-year-old pastor of a local church, God Is God Ministry, located at Agbochia in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.
The state Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, while briefing newsmen on Friday night, at the shallow graveside of the late pastor at the Lorre community in Khana LGA of the state, said Olakada was kidnapped on May 14, 2021, and was killed by the suspects ten days after his family paid N500,000 ransom.
According to Eboka, following technical intelligence, the police were able to arrest four suspects who took the police to where the victim was buried.
One of the suspects, Prince Odi, explained that someone contacted his gang that he wanted to buy a sienna vehicle.
Read also: Five gunmen reportedly killed in failed attack on Rivers police station
Odi explained that the pastor was lured in the guise of hiring him to carry goods for them to Lorre community, noting that he was kidnapped on getting to the community, while a ransom was demanded from his family.
The suspect revealed that the Sienna belonging to the pastor was sold after the victim was kidnapped, while a member of the gang, who he said the pastor recognised, suggested that the victim should be killed to conceal their actions.
