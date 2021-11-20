Rivers Police arrest three for allegedly beheading 9-yr-old boy for money ritual

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three men for allegedly beheading a nine-year-old boy identified as Destiny Peter, for money ritual purposes.

Confirming the arrest of the three suspects which included a herbalist in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Saturday, the state police spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the dismembered body of the victim who had been declared missing on November 11, was recovered in a bush in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

Omoni added that intelligence investigations by the police led to the arrest of the three suspects.

”The Rivers State Police Command has arrested the trio of Kenneth Sylvanus ‘m’ 24yrs, a native of Azumini Isiokpo, Chibuzor Amadi ‘m’ 33yrs, a native of Omademe both in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State and Chijioke Ogbonnah ‘m’ 37yrs, a herbalist from Abia State but resides in Omagwa in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Recall that on 11/11/2021, one Destiny Peter, nine-year-old, was declared missing by his aunt who contacted the police and the community youths, whereupon a serious search was launched leading to the recovery of the headless body in the bush the following day.

“However, through intelligence gathering, the identities of Kenneth Sylvanus and Chibuzor Amadi were revealed. Chibuzor Amadi was immediately arrested and on interrogation, he took the police to an uncompleted building in Azumini Isiokpo where Kenneth Sylvanus was arrested.

“They were taken to the Isiokpo Area Command and later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

“In continuation of the investigation, men of the state CIID immediately took steps and went with the two suspects who gave clearer perspectives to the crime. They led the police to the bush where the dismembered head of the deceased was recovered behind an uncompleted building.

“On interrogation, Sylvanus confessed that he killed the boy and that it was Ogbonnah who asked him to bring a human head for him to buy. Ogbonnah, however, denied any involvement in the murder, claiming that he was a herbalist and sold spiritual materials including treating all kinds of ailments.

“The three suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” DSP Omoni assured.

