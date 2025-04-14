Rivers: Pro-Wike women march for emergency rule, demand Fubara’s exit

The political drama in Rivers State entered a fresh chapter on Monday as hundreds of women took to the streets of Port Harcourt to voice their support for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

The also demanded the extension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s suspension.

Clad in symbolic white attire, the women marched from the Garrison Flyover to the Isaac Boro Park, waving placards that read: “State of Emergency is Constitutional” and “We Don’t Want Fubara.”

The protest was led by a former Commissioner for Social Welfare in Rivers State, Ifeyinwa Aguma, a known ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Their demonstration followed President Bola Tinubu’s recent proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, which has been gripped by a deepening political crisis.

In an unprecedented move last month, President Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers House of Assembly for six months, citing grave security concerns and intelligence reports following twin pipeline explosions in the state.

READ ALSO: ‘Ridiculous’ – NANS condemns National Assembly’s move to prosecute non-voters

President Tinubu subsequently appointed retired naval chief Ibok-Ette Ibas as the interim administrator to oversee the state’s affairs, a decision that has sparked backlash across Nigeria’s political spectrum.

During Monday’s march, the protesting women praised Ibas for what they described as his “swift and steady leadership” and urged him to sustain his efforts to restore order and governance in the state.

“We believe this is a constitutional move by Mr. President to save Rivers from further chaos,” said Aguma, speaking to reporters. “Rivers people, especially women and children, have endured enough instability. We stand for peace, and we support this intervention.”

The protest followed another march held last week by a different group of women backing Governor Fubara and condemning his suspension.

The clashing demonstrations highlight the deep divide among residents and political stakeholders as the crisis continues to unf

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now