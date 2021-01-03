Rivers schools to reopen on Monday

The Rivers State government on Sunday ordered all primary and secondary schools in the state to reopen for academic works on Monday.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Chidi Adiele, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt.

He said: “The Rivers Education Ministry wishes to announce that, with the approval of Governor Nyesom Wike, the school calendar published in August 2020 stands.

READ ALSO: Rivers State govt approves date for resumption of schools

“Accordingly, both public and private schools in the state are hereby reminded that schools will resume on January 4, 2021, for normal academic activities.

“Schools are to maintain all COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitiser and staggered classes.

“The classes are expected to be staggered morning and afternoon sessions in order to avoid overcrowding in schools.”

Join the conversation

Opinions