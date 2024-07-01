Rivers sets date for local govt elections amidst leadership dispute

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has officially scheduled October 5 as the date for conducting local government elections across the state.

This announcement follows a series of consultations and preparations aimed at ensuring a smooth electoral process.

In a statement released on Monday, RSIEC outlined comprehensive guidelines designed to govern the forthcoming council elections.

The commission’s decision comes amidst ongoing tensions surrounding leadership within the local government councils.

Currently, police operatives remain stationed at various local government council secretariats, a measure implemented in response to the leadership crisis that has gripped the councils.The crisis escalated following the expiration of the tenures of the elected chairmen and councillors across the state’s 23 local government areas.

The LG chairmen insisted on staying back in office, relying on a controversial law passed by the 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which gave them a six-month extention.

Read also: SPECIAL REPORT: How abandoned bridge compounds sufferings of Borno residents

In response, Governor Sir Siminialayi Fubara who has dieected the Chairmen to vacate office and handover to the Directors of Local Government Administration, inaugurated Caretaker Committees to oversee the councils temporarily until new elections could be conducted.

The situation has not been without controversy, as outgoing chairmen, aligned with Wike, have contested their removal. They argue that their tenure was extended by six months under provisions of the repealed Local Government Administration law of the state, a claim disputed by RSIEC.

With the date now set, all eyes are on RSIEC to deliver an election that reflects the will of the people amidst the backdrop of ongoing political tensions and legal disputes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now