RIVERS: ﻿Suspended pro-Wike lawmakers embark on UK tour

Suspended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, have reportedly embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom ahead of when their suspension would be lifted.

The suspended Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, who revealed this in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Assistant on Media, Martins Wachukwu, confirmed that the lawmakers left the shores of the country on Friday.

The statement stated that Amaewhule who led the delegation, declared open the 10th Rivers Assembly Legislative Tour of the United Kingdom on Friday.

Wachukwu noted that the legislative tour “would allow the House to learn new things outside the shores of Nigeria, which would improve the capacity of members for the tasks ahead.”

According to the statement, the opening ceremony which was the first day of a five-day tour, took place in Central London and focused on “Legislative Dynamics in the Presidential and Parliamentary Systems.”

The statement said the legislative tour brought to three the total number of capacity building programmes organizyed by the leadership of the House without funding from Government.

“These programmes including the present tour are 100 per cent sponsored by concerned leaders of the state, who have remained supportive of the House despite the prolonged, provocative and unconstitutional non-funding of the House by the suspended Governor Siminalaye Fubara,” the statement said.

“In this regard, the House used the opportunity of the opening ceremony to express immense gratitude to the political leader of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and other political leaders under the umbrella of the Rivers State Elders Council who have continued to stand by them. 10th Assembly members prayed for God’s abundant blessings upon their lives and endeavours.”

