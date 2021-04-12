Rivers tightens security at prisons, police stations after Biafran group’s threat | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Rivers tightens security at prisons, police stations after Biafran group’s threat
The Rivers State government has reinforced security at the Port Harcourt Correctional centre, as well as the various police stations in the city due to fears of possible attacks.
The reinforcement came after a group; Biafra Nations League (BNL) in the South-South region threatened to unleash mayhem on oil companies that were operating in Port Harcourt, the state’s capital, and bring the state to its knees.
The group faulted the Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for banning meetings by the United Igbo Community (UIC) in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.
Wike in a statement released by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, had announced a ban on meetings by Igbo groups in some areas of the state, and that the decision of the government was for security reasons.
However, the BNL in a statement signed by its Deputy National Leader and Head of Operations, Ebuta Takon, and the Chief of Staff, Linus Essien, warned Wike to stop threatening Igbos from the South-East merely because of activities of Nnamdi Kanu’s led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Read also: Rivers State yet to receive N78.9b refund from FG —Fashola
According to reports, a heavy presence of policemen and armed operatives were seen at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre located along Dockyard Road, on Sunday.
Also, along the road leading to the maximum facility and the major entrance, security vehicles with the inscription, ‘Operation Sting’ were stationed with fierce-looking personnel, while vehicles passing through the area were subjected to checks.
Similarly, at the state police headquarters on Moscow road, both sides of the road from the Port Harcourt City Local Government Secretariat to Moscow were also blocked, preventing vehicular movement.
Also, on Moscow road, an Armoured Personnel Carrier was stationed there, while several patrol vans parked within, while the armed men looked battle-ready to knock off any incursion.
Meanwhile, residents and others who do businesses within the area were allowed to pass but were subjected to a search, especially those carrying bags.
At the Abali Park Police Post at the Mile One area of the city, the road in front of the police office was barricaded like a crime scene with tapes, while all vehicles were forced to divert to the other side of the road.
This comes after several attacks on the police and correctional facilities in the neighbouring Imo State by unknown gunmen.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace
Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...
Latest Tech News
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...