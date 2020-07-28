RIVERS: Two persons feared dead, many injured as rival cult groups clash

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that a clash between rival cult members in Amadi-Ama community, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state has left many injured.

The incident which occurred on Monday at around 6 am when a supremacy battle between Icelanders and Greenlanders confraternities broke out, was also confirmed by an eyewitness, who identified himself as ThankGod.

According to him, two persons died in the fracas which subsided after the cultists sighted the police.

ThankGod said, “This morning, the two cults in Amadi-Ama clashed; they fought for about two hours; several people sustained bullet wounds and other injuries.

“Two persons died, but I don’t know whether they are cult members. It was after the police came that they all ran away.”

However, the claim by the eyewitness was denied by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, who said order had been restored in the area after the clash.

Omoni said; “We are aware of the unfortunate and senseless act of supremacy war between Icelander and Greenlander cults at Amadi-Ama this morning.

“We were alerted and we mobilised to the scene, but on arrival, the bad boys fled; the police are on their trail. Meanwhile, we have restored normalcy in the area.

“A tricycle driver was shot in the leg in the incident and he is receiving treatment. So far, no life was lost in the incident. We have taken over the place,” he concluded.

