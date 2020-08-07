RIVERS: Two principals lose their jobs for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

The Rivers State Government on Thursday ordered the sacking of two Principals in Emuoha Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

The principals, S.I Amadi of the Community Secondary School, Elirada and C.O Ekwueme of Community Secondary School, Rumuji, were also accused of diverting hygiene kits distributed by the state government for the cleaning of their schools to personal use.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kanye Ebeku disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement reads in part: “This followed flagrant disobedience to the directives of the state government on the enforcement of all COVID-19 health guidelines in their various schools.

“The principals of the schools also converted to personal use, hygiene kits distributed by the state government for the cleaning of their schools.”

