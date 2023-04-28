Rivers Utd arrive Tanzania looking to overturn two-goal deficit in Confed Cup tie

Rivers United, reigning Nigerian champions, have arrived in Tanzania for the second leg of their quarterfinal CAF Confederation Cup matchup versus Young Africans.

On Friday morning, the players and their representatives arrived at Dar es Salaam’s Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The plan being that later in the day, the Pride of Rivers will train for the first time in Tanzania.

Rivers United is attempting to erase a 2-0 first-leg deficit, in their bid for a semifinal spot.

The match will be on Sunday at the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

To advance, Stanley Eguma’s team will need to score three goals without conceding any.

The aggregate winners of the tie will go on to play either Pyramid of Egypt or Gallants FC from South Africa.

