Sports
Rivers Utd arrive Tanzania looking to overturn two-goal deficit in Confed Cup tie
Rivers United, reigning Nigerian champions, have arrived in Tanzania for the second leg of their quarterfinal CAF Confederation Cup matchup versus Young Africans.
On Friday morning, the players and their representatives arrived at Dar es Salaam’s Julius Nyerere International Airport.
The plan being that later in the day, the Pride of Rivers will train for the first time in Tanzania.
Rivers United is attempting to erase a 2-0 first-leg deficit, in their bid for a semifinal spot.
Read Also: Rivers Utd walk tight rope after first-leg defeat to Young Africans in Confed Cup
The match will be on Sunday at the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
To advance, Stanley Eguma’s team will need to score three goals without conceding any.
The aggregate winners of the tie will go on to play either Pyramid of Egypt or Gallants FC from South Africa.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...