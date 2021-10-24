Rivers Utd drop to CAF Confederation Cup after Champions League ouster

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United have dropped into the CAF Confederation Cup after being eliminated from the CAF Champions League.

The Portharcourt club, who were the only Nigerian representatives in the Champions League this season, could not reach the grouo stages.

Rivers United crashed out after losing 1-0 against Sudanese club Al Hilal at the Suez Canal Stadium on Sunday evening.

Al Hilal had already secured a 1-1 draw in the firsf leg of the tie last weekend, as Sunday’s win means they won the contest 2-1 on aggregate.

Rivers United have now dropped to the second-tier competition, to play in the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup for a chance to reach the grouo stage.

Two-time African champions Enyimba, playing in the Confederation Cup, have also reached the playoffs round by winning 4-0 on aggregate against Senegalese club Diambars.

