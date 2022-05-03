Sports
Rivers Utd not losing focus on NPFL title despite defeat in Ilorin, says Captain Festus
Rivers United captain, Austine Festus says his team are not giving up the chase for their first Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title despite recent defeat in Ilorin.
The Portharcourt side suffered a shock loss to Kwara United last Sunday, missing the chance to go seven points clear at the top of the league.
Rivers United took the lead through Nelson Esor on the third minutes, before Kwara United fought back after the break with Samad Kadiri and Jide Fatokun getting the goals for the Ilorin club.
If Rivers had won, they would have extended the gap with second-placed Plateau United, who had lost their own fixture during the weekend. But Festus says his team is not disturbed by the loss and are ready to move on.
Read Also: NPFL table-toppers Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd bag home wins
“We are still in a good position on the table and we can’t dwell too much on what happened in Ilorin,” Festus told CSN
“The good thing for us is that Plateau United didn’t win either. The next game is our target now. Hopefully, we will win and improve on our advantage.
“Our target is to win the league this season. We have worked so hard to get to this stage and we are still in a good position to achieve our objective,” Festus stated.
River United will be back in action in the NPFL at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...