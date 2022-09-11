Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd make good start to CAFCL campaign, Kwara Utd win in CAFCC

Rivers United started their CAF Champions League campaign on a bright note while Nigeria’s other representatives Plateau United were held to draw on Sunday.

Rivers, Nigerian champions, beat Watanga FC of Liberia 3-0 in the first leg of their preliminary round tie at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

All three goals came in the first half of the game, with the opening goal coming from Kenechukwu Agu.

The Stanley Eguma side doubled their lead 10 minutes later, defender Paul Acquah added the third goal to seal victory for the hosts.

Rivers United will hope to advance to the next round after the second leg, which will take place in Liberia next week Sunday.

For Plateau United, their opening game was played on Saturday at Stade Mandji in the First leg of their preliminary round.

The hosts leveled twice to eventually settle for a share of the spoils with their Nigerian counterparts.

The second leg of the tie will be played on Sunday, 18th September, at the Abuja National Stadium.

In the second-tier continental competition, the CAF Confederation Cup, Nigeria’s representatives Kwara United kicked off their campaign on a winning note on Sunday.

Paul Samson opened the scoring and Wasiu Jimoh scored a brace to help the Illorin club defeat AS Douanes of Niger Republic 3-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The return leg is billed for Niamey next weekend.

