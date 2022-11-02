Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd secure first-leg wins in CAF Confed Cup playoffs

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Rivers United and Plateau United are one leg into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Both teams sealed first-leg victories over their respective opponents in the playoffs on Wednesday night, and will hope to finish the job in the second leg.

Rivers United sealed a comprehensive 5-0 win against Al Nasr of Libya as the hosts dominated the game from start to finish in Port Harcourt.

A brace by defender Ebube Duru and goals from Kazie Enyinnaya, Ghanaian midfielder Paul Acquah, and Malachi Ohawume sealed the big victory.

Read Also: SportsBusiness: CAF 2022 Women’s Champions League winners to bag US$400,000

The second leg of the tie will hold at the Martyrs Stadium, Benghazi on Wednesday, November 9, with the aggregate winners advancing to the group stage.

For Plateau United, the Jos team saw of their Libyan opponent Al Akhdar, securing a 4-1 victory in the game played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday night.

A brace by Hilary and goals from Mustapha Yuga and Ifeanyi Emmanuel were enough to put the Nigerians in control of the tie ahead of the second leg.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Wednesday in Benghazi.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now