Connect with us

Sports

Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd secure first-leg wins in CAF Confed Cup playoffs

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Rivers United and Plateau United are one leg into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Both teams sealed first-leg victories over their respective opponents in the playoffs on Wednesday night, and will hope to finish the job in the second leg.

Rivers United sealed a comprehensive 5-0 win against Al Nasr of Libya as the hosts dominated the game from start to finish in Port Harcourt.

A brace by defender Ebube Duru and goals from Kazie Enyinnaya, Ghanaian midfielder Paul Acquah, and Malachi Ohawume sealed the big victory.

Read Also: SportsBusiness: CAF 2022 Women’s Champions League winners to bag US$400,000

The second leg of the tie will hold at the Martyrs Stadium, Benghazi on Wednesday, November 9, with the aggregate winners advancing to the group stage.

For Plateau United, the Jos team saw of their Libyan opponent Al Akhdar, securing a 4-1 victory in the game played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday night.

A brace by Hilary and goals from Mustapha Yuga and Ifeanyi Emmanuel were enough to put the Nigerians in control of the tie ahead of the second leg.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Wednesday in Benghazi.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

14 + seventeen =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...