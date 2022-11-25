Sports
Rivers Utd to discover Confed Cup group foes Dec 12
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Rivers United will discover their group opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup on Monday, December 12.
The new date was announced by the continental football body on Thursday.
The draw had initially been fixed for November 16 but was later postponed by CAF.
The draw ceremony will now take place at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on the new date.
Read Also: Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd secure first-leg wins in CAF Confed Cup playoffs
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Rivers United booked a place in the group stage of the competition following a 6-1 aggregate win over Al Nassr of Libya.
The Port Harcourt club initially campaigned in the CAF Champions League before dropping to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.
The NPFL champions are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win Africa’s second biggest club competition.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...