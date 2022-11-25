Rivers Utd to discover Confed Cup group foes Dec 12

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Rivers United will discover their group opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup on Monday, December 12.

The new date was announced by the continental football body on Thursday.

The draw had initially been fixed for November 16 but was later postponed by CAF.

The draw ceremony will now take place at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on the new date.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Rivers United booked a place in the group stage of the competition following a 6-1 aggregate win over Al Nassr of Libya.

The Port Harcourt club initially campaigned in the CAF Champions League before dropping to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

The NPFL champions are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win Africa’s second biggest club competition.

