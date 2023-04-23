Rivers Utd walk tight rope after first-leg defeat to Young Africans in Confed Cup

After losing 2-0 to Tanzania’s Young Africans on Sunday, Rivers United will need a miracle to continue their CAF Confederation Cup race.

Despite creating several matches, neither team managed to score in the first half.

Fiston Mayele, a forward for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, gave Young Africans the lead in the 73rd minute.

Nine minutes from the end, Mayele scored the second goal to seal a big win for the visitors.

In the rematch, Rivers United will need to score three goals without giving up any in order to advance to the semifinals.

The second leg will be played on Sunday of the following week at the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The contest’s victors would play either South African’s Gallants FC or Egypt’s Pyramids in the last four.

