Connect with us

Sports

Rivers Utd win top-of-table clash to open 10-point lead in NPFL

Published

30 mins ago

on

Rivers United have opened a 10-point lead in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after winning the top-of-table clash on Wednesday night.

The Portharcourt club secured a 2-0 victory over their closest challengers Plateau United in a matchday 31 fixture at their home ground.

The Stanley Eguma side are now closer to winning a first NPFL title with seven games remaining before the end of the campaign.

Read Also: NPFL Title Race: Plateau Utd lose again as Rivers Utd go seven points clear

River United got ahead in the 32nd minute after they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Chijoke Akuneto.

The striker sent goalkeeper Suraj Ayeleso the wrong way to give his side the lead, before scoring the second on 72 minutes to put the game beyond the visitors.

Second-placed Plateau United are now without a win in their last five away games.

In other NPFL games played on Wednesday, third-placed Rangers boosted their chances of securing third spot with a 2-1 win against Wikki Tourists.

Shooting Stars and Remo Stars battled to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling South West derby in Ibadan.

FULL RESULTS

Enyimba 2-0 Sunshine Stars
Katsina Utd 2-0 Tornadoes
Lobi 3-1 Kwara Utd
Akwa Utd 0-0 MFM
Gombe Utd 3-2 Heartland
3SC 1-1 Remo Stars
Rivers Utd 2-0 Plateau Utd
Rangers 2-1 Wikki
Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Abia Warriors

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

20 + 2 =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations4 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations4 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...