Rivers Utd win top-of-table clash to open 10-point lead in NPFL

Rivers United have opened a 10-point lead in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after winning the top-of-table clash on Wednesday night.

The Portharcourt club secured a 2-0 victory over their closest challengers Plateau United in a matchday 31 fixture at their home ground.

The Stanley Eguma side are now closer to winning a first NPFL title with seven games remaining before the end of the campaign.

Read Also: NPFL Title Race: Plateau Utd lose again as Rivers Utd go seven points clear

River United got ahead in the 32nd minute after they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Chijoke Akuneto.

The striker sent goalkeeper Suraj Ayeleso the wrong way to give his side the lead, before scoring the second on 72 minutes to put the game beyond the visitors.

Second-placed Plateau United are now without a win in their last five away games.

In other NPFL games played on Wednesday, third-placed Rangers boosted their chances of securing third spot with a 2-1 win against Wikki Tourists.

Shooting Stars and Remo Stars battled to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling South West derby in Ibadan.

FULL RESULTS

Enyimba 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Katsina Utd 2-0 Tornadoes

Lobi 3-1 Kwara Utd

Akwa Utd 0-0 MFM

Gombe Utd 3-2 Heartland

3SC 1-1 Remo Stars

Rivers Utd 2-0 Plateau Utd

Rangers 2-1 Wikki

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Abia Warriors

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now