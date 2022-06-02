Sports
Rivers Utd win top-of-table clash to open 10-point lead in NPFL
Rivers United have opened a 10-point lead in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after winning the top-of-table clash on Wednesday night.
The Portharcourt club secured a 2-0 victory over their closest challengers Plateau United in a matchday 31 fixture at their home ground.
The Stanley Eguma side are now closer to winning a first NPFL title with seven games remaining before the end of the campaign.
Read Also: NPFL Title Race: Plateau Utd lose again as Rivers Utd go seven points clear
River United got ahead in the 32nd minute after they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Chijoke Akuneto.
The striker sent goalkeeper Suraj Ayeleso the wrong way to give his side the lead, before scoring the second on 72 minutes to put the game beyond the visitors.
Second-placed Plateau United are now without a win in their last five away games.
In other NPFL games played on Wednesday, third-placed Rangers boosted their chances of securing third spot with a 2-1 win against Wikki Tourists.
Shooting Stars and Remo Stars battled to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling South West derby in Ibadan.
FULL RESULTS
Enyimba 2-0 Sunshine Stars
Katsina Utd 2-0 Tornadoes
Lobi 3-1 Kwara Utd
Akwa Utd 0-0 MFM
Gombe Utd 3-2 Heartland
3SC 1-1 Remo Stars
Rivers Utd 2-0 Plateau Utd
Rangers 2-1 Wikki
Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Abia Warriors
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...