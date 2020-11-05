Rivers varsity suspends two students over inciting social media posts

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAEU) has suspended two students of the institution over their posts about the institution on social media.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspended students were Sunday Idongesit Okpokpo of the Department of Political Science and Chibuzor Remmy of the Department of Educational Management.

According to him, the duo were suspended for one academic session over the inciting social media posts.

He added that Okpokpo created panic and confusion in the university when he took to Facebook and declared that the institution’s final year examination might be cancelled.

The vice-chancellor said: “Mr. Sunday Idongesit Okpokpo of the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, with Matriculation Number UE/2019/B.Ed4/4505 has been suspended for one academic session 2019/2020) with immediate effect.

“Mr. Sunday Idongesit Okpokpo had over the weekend created panic and confusion when he posted on the social media cancelling the final year examinations scheduled to commence on Monday, November 2, 2020 as well as the Matriculation Ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Only the Senate of the University has such powers.

“He is to resume studies in 2020/2021 academic session at 100 level.”

Ndimele said Remmy was found guilty of inciting students to protest against the university authorities for having only one bank on campus.

He added: “Mr. Chibuzor Remmy of the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education with Matriculation Number UE/2018/EDUMAT/B.Ed4/0205 has been suspended for one academic session (2019/2020) with immediate effect.

“Mr. Chibuzor Remmy was found guilty of inciting students with his social media post. He had called out students on that post to protest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 against the university authorities for having only one bank on campus. He is to resume school in the 2020/2021 academic session. He is not to be seen on any of the three campuses unless on invitation.”

