RIVERS: Vigilante group leader killed by runaway gunmen

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one of the commanders of a local vigilante group, Khana Security Planning and Advisory Committee operating in the state.

The incident was confirmed on Wednesday by the spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who said that the deceased, identified as Saro, was shot on Tuesday night in front of the Bori main motor park.

Omoni also added that the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, had ordered an investigation into the crime with a view to unravelling the perpetrators of the act.

READ ALSO: RIVERS CP TO IPOB MEMBERS: Relocate or be treated like terrorists

Speaking after the incident, a member of the vigilance group identified as Christopher said their slain colleague was on his way to the motor park to board a vehicle when he was attacked by the gunmen.

He said, “Yesterday, one of our commanders, was shot close to the Bori main motor park where he wanted to catch a bus to Port Harcourt.

“So when we heard the shooting, we tried to get to where it happened, as we got there, we saw him (Mr Saro) lying down and he said somebody shot him,” Christopher added.

Join the conversation

Opinions