Rivers women protest presidential election results
A group of aggrieved women in Rivers State on Wednesday protested the outcome of the February 25 presidential election in the state.
The women, who appeared in black outfits, barricaded the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt and chanted different songs.
They also displayed placards with inscriptions to express their grievances.
The placards had inscriptions such as ”Mahmood Yakubu, resist Wike’s blackmail against you,” “INEC Rivers State is not for sale,” “INEC, don’t alter our votes,” and “INEC do the right thing for once,” among others.
READ ALSO: Group sues INEC for failing to upload presidential election results
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, defeated three other candidates in the presidential election held in the state last month.
He polled 231,591 votes to edge out his Labour Party rival, Peter Obi, who garnered 175,071 votes in the state.
The duo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 88,468 and 1,322 votes respectively.
