RMAFC Chairman, Shehu, gives reasons for review of public office holders’ salaries

The Chairman of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu, on Friday, dismissed claims that the ongoing review of renumeration was to increase the salaries of politicians and public office holders.

Shehu, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily, said the process was embarked upon following recent demands for review of salary of judges.

According to him, the holistic review of salaries would also lead to fixing of other related matters.

He cited the 32(D) of part 1 to the third schedule of 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended which empowers the Commission to determine the remuneration appropriate to political, public and judicial office holders in the country.

He also claimed that no ministers in the country earns more than one million naira monthly.

“There are lots of lapses in renumeration, so this is what has informed us to do this exercise now, it is not true that we are just trying to like put a bonus or a jumbo package to president, governors and legislators, and contrary to what a lot of people perceive and believe to be so that legislators and senators have jumbo salaries, no; there is no legislator, no senator, no minister that earns over a million naira a month in Nigeria”, Shehu said

“The president set up a committee and the committee made recommendations and he ordered the Attorney General of the federation to liaise with the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to look into this and come up with something.

”So we are not only looking at that, we feel it is time to review the entire package, review does not mean we are going to increase it or we are going to reduce it or it’s going to remain same, we are going to look at all other issues and these things will be done scientifically, so it’s not anything that is new to the commission”, he added.

