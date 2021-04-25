RMAFC moves to review salaries, allowances of political office holders | Ripples Nigeria

The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has revealed the commencement of processes towards reviewing the salaries and allowances of political and judiciary officeholders.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the RMAFC Chairman, Elias Mbam, at Amagu community in the Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi, at the 7th ‘Ofala’ festival and 30th anniversary of the coronation of the traditional ruler, Ezeogo Dominic Aloh, Erima-Ogwudu III of Amagu Kingdom.

Political analysts and Nigerians, at large, have constantly clamoured for a comprehensive review and reduction in the allowances of political office holders, which are at odds with the living standards of the average Nigerian and the state of the country.

According to Mbam, the commission would soon conduct a public hearing on the issue, to allow citizens contribute to the process.

“One of the major responsibilities of our commission is to determine remunerations appropriate for political and judicial officeholders.

“In doing that, the financial situation of the country, at any giving time, is taken into consideration, including inflation and the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), among others.

Read also: Gov Diri flays RMAFC decision to deduct Bayelsa funds in favour of Rivers

“The commission being conscious that a lot has happened since the last review, have commenced the process of another review to reflect the changing realities.

“We have progressed and we believe that before the end of 2021 something concrete will happen,” Mr Mbam said.

The chairman, who declined to confirm if the salary would be reviewed downward or upwards, said that the process was ongoing and would be influenced by a number of indices.

“It is a process and the process at the end determines what it will be; when we go through the process, if it comes out to be increased, we increase, if it decreases we do it,” he added.

Mbam, however, enjoined Nigerians to participate in the review, noting that there would be public hearings and invitations for memoranda from members of the public, including institutions under the three tiers of government.

Join the conversation

Opinions