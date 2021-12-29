RMD hails wife’s sacrifice as they celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken to his Instagram page to eulogize his wife, Adejumobi Adegbesan-Damijo as they celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, fondly called RMD, explained in his Instagram post that Jumobi’s sacrifice and willingness to let go of fame to help build a happy home aided the family.

He stated that the former TV presenter’s choices also helped his own career in the movie industry.

Read his statement below.

”Can’t believe we are 21 years old today!

My Abike

My Abk

My Abiks

Strong and courageous

Gave up your fame

To make us a home!

“One in the family is enough”

You said! Unworthy me.

Thank you for yesterday

Today

And forever.

I love you big time!

PS: When your regular spies do send this to you later, forgive me. I know you hate this picture because you were heavily pregnant with Tega and your nose were flared would be a good place to start the conversation.

See how well and fine we both are now!

What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha!”

