Metro
ROAD CRASHES: FRSC suggests stop parks, speed limit monitoring cards for long journey drivers
Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi has suggested that governments at all levels in the country should establish stop parks at distance locations to check rate of fatal crashes on the roads.
He said at the parks, drivers especially those on long journeys, will be forced to always stopover to rest in order to regain strength, stamina and mental alertness to be able to continue the journey.
He opined that fatigue and loss of mental alert were the major causes of fatal accidents on the roads leading to deaths that are ordinarily avoidable with just a little careful action.
Abdullahi who spoke to our correspondent also suggested that monitor cards should be introduced in all the parks across the country to help monitor the speed of the drivers to ensure they are driving at the approved speed limits.
Read also:Bauchi FRSC introduces alcohol detector on commercial drivers
According to him, “the driver’s time of departure from the park will be entered and by the time he reached the next rest park, it will be checked and compared with the time of departure, that will reveal the speed at which he had driven.”
He said that, “It is expected that he will cover 100km in not less than 1 hour, anytime less than that, is an indication that he had over-sped.”
Yusuf Abdullahi added that, “such a driver will be kept at the park for a period of time so that he can be slowed down and made to go at the recommended speed limit. With this in place, carnage on our roads will reduce.”
By Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...