ROAD CRASHES: FRSC suggests stop parks, speed limit monitoring cards for long journey drivers

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi has suggested that governments at all levels in the country should establish stop parks at distance locations to check rate of fatal crashes on the roads.

He said at the parks, drivers especially those on long journeys, will be forced to always stopover to rest in order to regain strength, stamina and mental alertness to be able to continue the journey.

He opined that fatigue and loss of mental alert were the major causes of fatal accidents on the roads leading to deaths that are ordinarily avoidable with just a little careful action.

Abdullahi who spoke to our correspondent also suggested that monitor cards should be introduced in all the parks across the country to help monitor the speed of the drivers to ensure they are driving at the approved speed limits.

According to him, “the driver’s time of departure from the park will be entered and by the time he reached the next rest park, it will be checked and compared with the time of departure, that will reveal the speed at which he had driven.”

He said that, “It is expected that he will cover 100km in not less than 1 hour, anytime less than that, is an indication that he had over-sped.”

Yusuf Abdullahi added that, “such a driver will be kept at the park for a period of time so that he can be slowed down and made to go at the recommended speed limit. With this in place, carnage on our roads will reduce.”

By Yemi Kanji

