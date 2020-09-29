ROAD PROJECTS: Buhari seeks Senate approval for refund of N148bn to Bayelsa, Rivers, three others | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate approval for the refund of N148 billion spent on federal roads to five states in the country.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who read the president’s request at Tuesday’s plenary, said Rivers would receive N78.9 billion and Bayelsa N38.4 billion.

Cross River, Osun and Ondo States will receive N18.3 billion, N4.5 billion, and N7.8 billion respectively.

The request comes just a few days to the Ondo State governorship election.

The Ondo State governorship election will come up on October 10.

