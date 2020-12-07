Road sweepers block Imo Govt House over unpaid salaries

The Imo State Government House in Owerri, was reportedly blocked on Monday, by protesting road sweepers made up of women, over unpaid salary arrears.

It was learnt that since the swearing in of Hope Uzodinma as Governor of Imo State, in January 15, 2020, the protesting women have not been paid their salaries.

According to the women’s leader, who identified herself simply as Charity while speaking with journalists, all entreaties they had made to make the government pay them their arrears of salaries were futile.

She made it known that life for the women was becoming difficult as most of them were poor, and others were widows who depended on the stipends they receive as salaries to take care of their families.

She berated the government for not being compassionate on them despite the risk they take in sweeping the state capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, when contacted by journalists on the issue, said the government was looking into the books, adding that the governor was not the cause of most of the issues people were currently kicking against.

He, however, assured that all grievances would be resolved by the government.

