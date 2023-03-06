Politics
Robert Clark urges Atiku to abandon legal action against Tinubu’s victory
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clark, on Monday, advised Atiku Abubakar to end his pursuit for legal recourse over the victory of Bola Tinubu at the recent presidential election.
He made this assertion during an interview on AriseTV Morning Show.
Atiku who addressed his first media briefing after the polls, in Abuja, on Thursday, described the process leading up to the declaration of Tinubu as winner and President-Elect, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, as flawed.
He explained that he was addressing Nigerians with a heart full of sadness because what transpired under the current INEC leadership fell short of the minimum standard of elections anywhere in the world.
Read also:Robert Clark details illegality of court ruling in Umahi’s case
However, Clark advised him not to go to the Supreme Court because he would lose the case.
He further stated that there was no election petition that has been won in Nigeria because the evidence available in court is enough for one to win any petition, he said.
“I was not on the field during the election, so I am not aware of the allegations laid by those political parties. But, tell me how many election petitions have been won in Nigeria; you will see that there are none.
“As you asked me before, if I were Atiku’s lawyer, I would advise him not to go to court because the evidence on the ground is not enough for him to win the election,” Clark said.
