Rohr advises Ghana to use counter-attack in game against Super Eagles

Former coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has advised the Black Stars of Ghana to use counter-attack tactics if they want to beat Nigeria.

Both teams are set to face each other at the Moshood Abiola Stadium today (Tuesday) in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

The first leg of the tie was goalless in Kumasi, and Ghana need a win or a score draw to advance to the World Cup ahead of Nigeria, who need an outright victory.

Rohr, speaking to an Accra-based radio, Angel FM, reportedly said the Super Eagles were missing the services of Everton forward, Alex Iwobi.

“Nigerians missing Iwobi is not good, he is very good at giving incisive passes,” Rohr was quoted.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Iwobi was sent off during Nigeria’s round of 16 defeat to Tunisia at the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

His suspension meant he would miss the games against Ghana, and so he was not invited by the Austin Eguavoen-led crew for the crucial doubleheader.

Rohr went on to tell the Ghanaians how they can defeat the Eagles, pointing them to see their strength in counter-attacking.

“Ghana have players for counter-attacks, so if they want to qualify they must use that and make sure they don’t concede,” said the Franco-German technician.

Asked to predict the scorline for the crucial encounter in Abuja, Rohr predicted a win in favour of his former team.

“I will tip Nigeria to win 2-1,” he added.

The match is billed to kickoff by 6:00p.m Nigeria time.

