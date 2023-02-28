Rohr becomes coach of Benin Republic

Gernot Rohr, a former head coach of the Super Eagles, has agreed to serve as coach of Benin Republic national team, the Squirrels.

Rohr will be replacing Moussa Latoundji, who had been the team’s interim coach since Frenchman Michel Dussuyer was fired.

Benin Republic joins Gabon, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria as African nations that have been coached by Rohr.

Rohr is said to have signed a three year deal with the Benin Football Association.

Benin Republic are in Group L of the 2023 AFCON qualifying group, and their next match against Rwanda in Cotonou will be Rohr’s debut game in command of the team.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Rohr qualified the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and guided them to third place in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt while serving as coach.

