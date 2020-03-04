Rohr invites Dessers, Ehizibue, 22 others for Sierra Leone clash

Dutch League sensation, Cyril Dessers, who is currently the top scorer of the league, and FC Koln’s Kingsley Ehizibue have been invited to the Super Eagles.

In a list that is yet to be confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation, team manager Gernot Rohr announced a total of 24 players for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The first leg of the clash is billed to hold inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on March 27 while the reverse fixture takes place in Freetown five days later.

Dessers and Ehizibue are being called up to national team for the very first time, having been impressive in recent times.

26-year-old Dessers has a Belgian father and a Nigerian mother, and had already declared his interest to represent Nigeria, while 24-year-old Ehizibue was born in Munich, Germany, by a Nigerian father.

Read Also: ‘Too late for a new coach’ – Kanu gives reasons why Rohr should stay

The list also included regulars, such as the team captain Ahmed Musa, vice captain William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, and so on.

The Super Eagles lead Group L with six points after winning their opening two games against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Super Eagles team list for Sierra Leone 2021 AFCON clash:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Wigan Athletic, England); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kingsley Ehizibue (FC Koln, Germany)

Midfielders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Etebo Oghenekaro (Getafe FC, Spain); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (Heracles Almelo, The Netherlands); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France)

Join the conversation

Opinions