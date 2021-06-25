Rohr says home Eagles can beat Mexico as Eguavoen names 23-man squad

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is confident that the home-based team called up to execute the international friendly against Mexico are good enough for the game.

The Nigeria’s national team B are billed to take on the El Tri of Mexico on the 3rd of July at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The team are being handled by former international and current NFF technical director, Austin Eguavoen in place of Rohr, who is only supervising.

Speaking after the team’s Friday morning training session, Rohr praised the players for their attitude and expressed confidence that they can overcome the Mexicans.

“They (home-based Eagles) are doing well,” he told Super Eagles media.

“The Super Eagles first team are on holidays and will soon resume training session with their clubs. They could not come (for the Mexico friendly) and that’s why it’s good to encourage the home-based players.

Read Also: Home-based Eagles begin training ahead Mexico friendly

“They will have a difficult game but it’s not impossible to win against Mexico, they have a great team but each match is open and I see in the home-based Eagles some players with good qualities.

“From their training, they’ve been working hard, they are doing two training sessions per day and we are watching them, monitoring what they are doing.

“The coaches, Austin (Eguavoen) and Paul (Aigbogun) and my goalkeeper trainer Alloy (Agu) are doing well and I’m sure the selection will be okay,” added Rohr.

The Home-based Eagles will travel to the United States on Wednesday, June 30 for the friendly.

Meanwhile, Eguaveon has named his final 23-man squad for the game.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Nwabali Stanley Bobo(Lobi Stars)

Defenders

Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara

United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers

United)

Midfielders

Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina United)

Forwards

Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Stephen Jude (Kwara United);

Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Charles Ashimene (Akwa

United); Auwalu Ali Malam

(Kano Pillars); Nenrot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi

(Katsina United); Sunday Adetunji(Rivers United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United)

Dropped Players

Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers

United)

Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United)

Shaibu Suleman(PKE FC Lagos)

Ekundayo Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International), who left camp to seal a deal abroad.

Join the conversation

Opinions