Sports
Rohr says home Eagles can beat Mexico as Eguavoen names 23-man squad
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is confident that the home-based team called up to execute the international friendly against Mexico are good enough for the game.
The Nigeria’s national team B are billed to take on the El Tri of Mexico on the 3rd of July at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
The team are being handled by former international and current NFF technical director, Austin Eguavoen in place of Rohr, who is only supervising.
Speaking after the team’s Friday morning training session, Rohr praised the players for their attitude and expressed confidence that they can overcome the Mexicans.
“They (home-based Eagles) are doing well,” he told Super Eagles media.
“The Super Eagles first team are on holidays and will soon resume training session with their clubs. They could not come (for the Mexico friendly) and that’s why it’s good to encourage the home-based players.
Read Also: Home-based Eagles begin training ahead Mexico friendly
“They will have a difficult game but it’s not impossible to win against Mexico, they have a great team but each match is open and I see in the home-based Eagles some players with good qualities.
“From their training, they’ve been working hard, they are doing two training sessions per day and we are watching them, monitoring what they are doing.
“The coaches, Austin (Eguavoen) and Paul (Aigbogun) and my goalkeeper trainer Alloy (Agu) are doing well and I’m sure the selection will be okay,” added Rohr.
The Home-based Eagles will travel to the United States on Wednesday, June 30 for the friendly.
Meanwhile, Eguaveon has named his final 23-man squad for the game.
THE FULL LIST
Goalkeepers
Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Nwabali Stanley Bobo(Lobi Stars)
Defenders
Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara
United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers
United)
Midfielders
Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina United)
Forwards
Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Stephen Jude (Kwara United);
Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Charles Ashimene (Akwa
United); Auwalu Ali Malam
(Kano Pillars); Nenrot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi
(Katsina United); Sunday Adetunji(Rivers United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United)
Dropped Players
Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers
United)
Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United)
Shaibu Suleman(PKE FC Lagos)
Ekundayo Ojo (Enyimba FC)
Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International), who left camp to seal a deal abroad.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....