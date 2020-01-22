Rohr wary of ‘tricky opponents’ in way of Nigeria’s World Cup dream

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr does not think his team were drawn against minnows for the second round of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Rohr’s men were drawn in Group C of qualifiers, alongside Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic during a ceremony in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Nigeria will have to finish top of the group to advance to the final stage of the qualifiers, where they will play a two-legged tie with another group winner in fight for a place in the Qatar tournament.

And reacting to the outcome of the draw, Rohr says the Eagles must be at their best to finish ahead the other three teams.

“We’ve three tricky opponents in Group C,” Rohr was quoted on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle.

“A few years ago, Cape Verde were Africa’s best FIFA ranked team, CAR have some good players in Europe and we played a friendly in Liberia recently that wasn’t easy…we’ve to be at our best against them.”

Reacting also to the outcome of the draw, Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi said there was no room for complacency as the competition is the biggest football event in the world.

“This is the World Cup, no room for complacency. Every game must be taken seriously. Our first game is going to be the most important as well as all our home games, and even away games. We must make it to the 3rd round,” he said.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will commence in October.

