Roles of a proper real estate agent

Real Estate Agents help buyers and sellers alike guide through each stage of finding their perfect residential or commercial space. They do this by arranging viewings and making appointments with potential customers based on what best suits them.

They facilitate the sale of a property. Whether they are acting on behalf of the buyer or seller, it is the estate agent’s responsibility to provide honest and informed guidance that is fully aligned with their client’s needs.

1. Estate Agents value your property

Your estate agent should know your local property market intimately. This will allow them to provide a realistic market appraisal to ensure you get the best price for your property.

2. He is in charge of marketing your home

In Nigeria, estate agents usually use online listings, which is mostly a productive marketing strategy. This may include photographing your property, creating a virtual tour, preparing flyers, installing a “For Sale” sign, etc.

Before hiring an estate agent, you must discuss your marketing options to ensure you follow the best strategy for your property. It’s also important to find an agent who has sold (and is listing) properties that are similar in type and value to yours.

3. He vets potential buyers

One of the key responsibilities of an estate agent when it comes to selling a property is to ensure that any potential buyers are serious. Estates agents are to ensure if potential buyers are reselling the property, paying cash up front, and, if so, what is the source of these funds. These are all questions that your estate agent must ask.

4. They manage the transaction process

Arguably the most important duty, your estate agent should help negotiate any offers, execute a purchase contract with a viable buyer and generally work on the seller’s behalf when managing the transaction process. This includes processing, delivering, and explaining the associated documentation.

5. They help find an ideal property

It is your estate agent’s responsibility to fully understand your needs when looking for a property. This is easier if you know the exact specifications of your ideal property but, even if you aren’t exactly sure of what you want, your estate agent should ask the appropriate questions to identify your preferences.

By Dennis Isong

